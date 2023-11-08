The Egyptian Theatre Reopens After Multi-Million-Dollar Restoration

Los Angeles is abuzz with excitement as the historic Egyptian Theatre prepares to open its doors to the public once again. After undergoing a meticulous multi-million-dollar restoration project Netflix, the iconic movie house is ready to reclaim its title as one of Hollywood’s most revered landmarks.

As the birthplace of Hollywood’s first film premiere a century ago, the Egyptian Theatre holds a special place in cinematic history. It was here that “Robin Hood,” starring Douglas Fairbanks, made its grand entrance to an enthusiastic audience in 1922. Now, after years of wear and tear, Netflix has breathed new life into the theater.

With an investment of $70 million, Netflix has reinvigorated the Egyptian Theatre while ensuring the preservation of its original Egyptian Revival design. The company has also made significant upgrades to the sound and projection equipment, bringing the theater into the modern age of cinema.

Netflix Co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, expressed his pride in the restoration project, stating, “If you had seen the theater over the last couple of years before we were able to get in and do this work, you’d see it was showing every bit of its 100 years. To be able to bring it back, and it’s a beautiful movie house, is just an incredible point of pride for us.”

The reopening of the Egyptian Theatre marks the return of premieres and special events for Netflix, which plans to showcase its films in this historic venue. Additionally, the American Cinematheque, a nonprofit organization that purchased the theater in 1986, will curate screenings of classic films on weekends.

The chairman of the American Cinematheque, Rick Nicita, reflected on the immense significance of the restoration, stating, “it’s a brand new old movie palace, if that’s not a contradiction in terms. I can’t wait now to see a movie here.”

Indeed, the Egyptian Theatre’s revival is not only a cause for celebration among film enthusiasts but also a testament to the power of preserving cultural landmarks. It stands as a shining example of collaboration between a streaming giant and a nonprofit organization in their shared mission to keep the magic of cinema alive for generations to come.

