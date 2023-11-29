David Beckham’s Unique Approach to Watching His Netflix Documentary

David Beckham’s highly anticipated documentary on Netflix has garnered significant attention, not just for its content, but for Beckham’s surprising decision to refrain from watching it until its premiere. Netflix’s head of unscripted, Brandon Riegg, shed light on this unconventional approach, highlighting how it spoke to the streaming giant’s commitment to retaining editorial control in the series.

In the world of documentaries, debates surrounding editorial control have intensified, particularly after last year’s controversial Harry and Meghan documentary. However, Riegg emphasized that Netflix did not relinquish complete control and maintained the final say in the production. “We talk to all partners and want them to feel invested but also understand that our job is to tell the best version of that story,” Riegg stated during the Content London event. He compared this partnership to building trust in any relationship and revealed that Beckham was aware of director Fisher Stevens’ vision but refrained from watching the completed series until after its premiere.

Netflix has faced criticism in the past over its level of editorial control in documentaries, including the Beckham documentary and the Harry and Meghan series. Despite this, Riegg highlighted how the success of the Beckham documentary vindicated Netflix’s foray into the sports pop culture space, providing a reference point for other celebrities considering sharing their stories in a similar manner.

Riegg also touched on the growing popularity of sports shows on Netflix, pointing out that it is one of the fastest-growing sub-genres under his oversight. However, he dismissed the notion of Netflix venturing into live sports broadcasting. This statement came shortly after Banijay, the production company behind Big Brother, launched a sports division in recognition of streamers’ increasing appetite for sports-related content.

On a different note, Riegg discussed the success of the hit show Squid Game and how it has given Netflix the confidence to adapt more scripted intellectual property. Although he acknowledged that translating certain shows into unscripted formats might be more challenging, Riegg expressed Netflix’s enthusiasm for taking on such endeavors.

Looking ahead, Riegg revealed Netflix’s interest in further exploring the shiny floor, gameshow, and live space. While Netflix has seen success in various areas, including reality television with shows like Love is Blind, The Circle, and Queer Eye, Riegg acknowledged that “successful shiny floor” remains a territory that the streaming giant has yet to conquer.

Although Beckham’s decision not to watch his own documentary until after its premiere may seem unconventional, it serves as a testament to Netflix’s commitment to storytelling and maintaining its creative vision. By retaining editorial control, Netflix continues to shape the landscape of documentary production and redefine the boundaries of celebrity-driven content.