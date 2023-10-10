Netflix Faces Slower Growth in the UK as Streaming Market Shifts

Netflix experienced its slowest growth in the UK last year since launching in the country a decade ago. The streaming giant, which has been buoyed lockdowns and enjoyed annual subscriber growth rates of about 20% in recent years, only managed to grow its British base 4% in 2022. This is the smallest increase since its UK launch in 2012.

Despite the slowdown in subscriber growth, Netflix saw a 12% increase in revenues from its British subscribers, reaching £1.54 billion. This was due to the company raising prices for the second time in two years in March 2022. On average, UK users paid 14% more per month in 2022 compared to the previous year.

The streaming market in the UK has become more challenging for companies like Netflix. Consumers are tightening their belts, competition is increasing, and market saturation is becoming a concern. “Streaming services are facing a tougher market than they have ever experienced,” said Richard Broughton, a media analyst at Ampere.

Despite the slower growth in subscribers, Netflix continues to invest heavily in the UK. The company has increased spending on UK-made productions, such as The Crown and the recent David Beckham documentary. Between 2020 and 2022, Netflix spent $6 billion on TV shows and films in the UK.

Netflix’s initiatives to increase profitability include cracking down on password-sharing users and launching a lower-priced, ad-funded tier. These strategies aim to address the shrinking addressable market and the impact of the economic slowdown. The company has also seen a recovery in its shares, with an increase of over 30% so far this year.

Overall, while Netflix’s growth in the UK has slowed, the company continues to adapt to the changing streaming landscape with new initiatives and investments in UK productions.

Sources:

– Ampere

– Companies House accounts for Meta and Google