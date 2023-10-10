Netflix Posts £1.54 Billion Revenue from UK Subscribers in 2022

Netflix has reported a year of growth in the UK, with revenue from its British subscribers reaching £1.54 billion ($1.9 billion) in 2022. This represents a 12% increase compared to the previous year’s revenue of £1.4 billion. The company’s pre-tax profits also rose 22% to £34.1 million.

This is only the second time that Netflix has disclosed its full UK sales, following a change in accounting practices in 2020. The streaming giant now registers its main entity, Netflix Services UK, at the UK’s Companies House instead of funneling revenue through its European headquarters in the Netherlands.

In terms of subscribers, Netflix did not reveal the exact number of UK subscribers. However, audience research body BARB reported that 17.2 million British homes had access to the streaming service the end of 2022, which reflects a 3% year-on-year increase.

Netflix Services UK’s earnings statement also highlighted that the average number of paid memberships grew 4% in 2022, and the company experienced a 14% increase in the average revenue generated per subscriber.

Since reporting full UK revenue, Netflix Services UK’s tax bill has significantly increased. In 2022, the entity paid £6.4 million in income tax, compared to £5.3 million in 2021.

The company has also expanded its workforce in the UK, with the average number of employees growing almost a third to 202. Most of these employees are based at Netflix’s UK headquarters in central London.

Sources: Netflix Services UK, BARB