Netflix Adds Critically Acclaimed Horror Film ‘Evil Dead Rise’ to its Catalogue

Netflix has added the highly acclaimed horror film ‘Evil Dead Rise’ to its streaming service. Directed Lee Cronin and produced original ‘Evil Dead’ director Sam Raimi, the film follows a family who discover a strange book hidden beneath their Los Angeles apartment building and become prey to a demon hellbent on destruction.

Critics have praised the film for its homage to the original ‘Evil Dead’ franchise while also pushing the boundaries of the horror genre. The Independent gave it four stars, describing it as a “diabolical concoction, mindful of its cinematic legacy yet happy to override the rules in any way it sees fit”. The film delivers plenty of blood and gore without crossing the line into gratuitous violence.

In addition to ‘Evil Dead Rise’, Netflix has a number of other exciting titles set to be added to its catalogue this month. These include a new Spy Kids film, a Wes Anderson-directed adaptation of Roald Dahl’s ‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar’, and the fourth and final season of ‘Sex Education’.

It’s great to see Netflix continuing to offer a diverse range of content, catering to a wide variety of tastes and interests. With the addition of ‘Evil Dead Rise’ and other highly anticipated releases, subscribers have plenty to look forward to in the coming months.

Sources:

– The Independent: [insert link to original article]

– What’s on Netflix