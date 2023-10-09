Netflix’s U.K. Production Spend rises to £8.4 million in 2022 amidst Industry Inflation

Netflix’s U.K. production spend has reached £8.4 million ($10.2 million) in 2022, showcasing an 11% increase compared to the previous year. However, this surge in spending is not necessarily positive news for the British film and TV industry. Emily MacKintosh, director of business and legal affairs at Netflix U.K., attributes the rise to inflation in the industry, particularly in content expenses.

The industry experienced a production boom in 2022 after the pandemic, which led to soaring costs. Additionally, the U.K. witnessed rising costs of food, fuel, and energy, further contributing to the financial strain on the sector.

Nonetheless, Netflix’s increased production spend in the U.K. also reflects the streaming giant’s growing presence in the country. The company has produced successful shows such as “Sex Education,” “Bridgerton,” “Top Boy,” “The Crown,” and “Heartstopper,” among others. This indicates a commitment to creating content in the U.K. and leveraging local talent.

The financial report for Netflix Productions U.K. Limited, filed at Companies House, covers the fiscal year up to December 2022. The turnover for 2021 was £7.5 million, which rose almost £1 million the following year. Content expenses amounted to £11 million, a slight increase from £10.1 million in 2021.

Furthermore, general and administration expenses increased 8%, from £7.1 million to £7.7 million during the same period. The company also saw a slight increase in the average number of employees, rising from 18 to 20.

A spokesperson for Netflix highlighted the company’s dedication to the U.K. as an essential production hub outside of North America. They emphasized that since 2020, Netflix has invested nearly $6 billion in creating shows like “Heartstopper,” “The Crown,” and “Top Boy,” surpassing their initial anticipation. This investment has played a significant role in job creation across the country.

As the industry grapples with inflation, Netflix’s increased production spend demonstrates its commitment to the U.K. and its contribution to the British film and TV landscape.

