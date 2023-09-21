A New True Crime Documentary on Netflix Explores the Real-life Story Behind The Conjuring 3

A new true crime documentary called “The Devil on Trial” is set to be released on Netflix this October. The documentary delves into the real-life events that inspired The Conjuring 3, specifically focusing on the trial that involved demonic possession as a defense in a murder case.

The story takes place in Connecticut in 1981 when 19-year-old Arne Cheyenne Johnson claimed that he murdered his landlord while under the influence of demonic forces. Johnson’s defense centered around his alleged possession, which he claimed occurred during an exorcism he attended with his girlfriend’s younger brother. However, the judge ultimately rejected his defense, and Johnson was convicted of first-degree manslaughter, receiving a prison sentence of 10-20 years. Remarkably, he was released after serving only five years.

“The Devil on Trial” provides a platform for the individuals directly involved in the events to share their stories, sparking a conversation about the conflict between reality and deeply-held beliefs. This documentary offers a unique opportunity to gain insight into a case that tests the boundaries of the legal system and challenges our understanding of what is possible.

The case portrayed in this documentary also served as the basis for the plot of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, which was released in 2021. The film features Ruairi O’Connor as Johnson, with Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga portraying real-life demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren, who investigated the case and performed the exorcism on David Glatzel, the brother of Johnson’s girlfriend.

“The Devil on Trial” is set to premiere on Netflix on October 17th. In the meantime, there are plenty of other captivating documentaries available on the streaming platform to satisfy your true crime fix.

