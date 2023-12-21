The Most Popular Streaming Apps for the Holiday Season

The holiday season is here, and families are getting into the festive spirit streaming their favorite movies and music. However, with so many streaming apps to choose from, which ones are the most popular? We have analyzed the data to bring you the top streaming services for this month.

Securing the top spot is YouTube with a whopping score of 91 points. Known for its vast collection of user-generated content, YouTube remains a go-to platform for streaming not just movies and TV shows, but also music videos and live performances.

Coming in at a close second is Netflix, scoring 86 points. With its extensive library of movies and original content, Netflix continues to be a favorite among viewers worldwide.

Claiming the third position with 79 points is Twitch: Live Game Streaming. As the popularity of live gaming continues to rise, Twitch provides a platform for gamers to stream their gameplay and engage with a thriving community.

At number four is Spotify, standing out as the leading music streaming service with a score of 78. With millions of songs and personalized playlists, Spotify offers a seamless experience for music lovers.

Tied at number five are Amazon Prime Video and Pluto TV – Live TV and Movies, both scoring 77 points. Amazon Prime Video boasts a wide selection of movies and TV shows, while Pluto TV offers a unique streaming experience with its free, ad-supported platform.

Descending three ranks is Tubi, securing the sixth position with 76 points. Tubi offers a vast collection of movies and TV shows, catering to a wide range of genres and preferences.

Crunchyroll falls to number seven with a score of 69, specializing in anime and Asian content. At number eight is Disney+, scoring 66 points; the streaming service is home to exclusive Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars content.

Amazon Music takes the ninth spot, scoring 65 points, offering a diverse range of songs and playlists for music enthusiasts. Rounding up the top ten is Hulu, with a score of 63, known for its extensive library of TV shows and original content.

This holiday season, as families cozy up and enjoy their favorite movies and tunes, these streaming apps provide an array of options to suit every taste and preference.