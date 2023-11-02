Netflix’s “How to Become a Mob Boss” Reveals Dark World of Organized Crime

Netflix is set to release a new documentary series titled “How to Become a Mob Boss,” delving into the clandestine world of organized crime. Narrated Peter Dinklage, the series takes viewers on a darkly satirical journey through the rise and fall of history’s most infamous mob bosses, including Al Capone and Pablo Escobar. This provocative docuseries aims to shed light on the tactics employed these notorious individuals and provide a cautionary tale about the dangers of seeking power at any cost.

“At a time when organized crime continues to generate over $1 trillion worldwide, and when our society witnesses CEOs bending the rules and politicians acting like mafia kingpins, ‘How to Become a Mob Boss’ couldn’t be more relevant,” says the team behind the series. The show not only unravels the enigmatic world of criminal syndicates but also offers insight into the parallels between those wielding illicit power and those in positions of authority in our everyday lives.

Through captivating animation and gripping storytelling, the series reveals the strategies and methods employed mob bosses to establish and maintain their empires. It serves as a reminder to viewers to be vigilant against the manipulation and corruption that can seep into various aspects of society.

Developed Citizen Jones and produced Estuary Films, “How to Become a Mob Boss” is executive produced Jonas Bell Pasht, Jonah Bekhor, Peter Dinklage, David Ginsberg, and Jake Laufer. Netflix is set to premiere the series on November 14th, 2023, providing audiences with a thrilling and thought-provoking exploration of the dangerous allure of the mob.

FAQ:

Q: Who narrates “How to Become a Mob Boss”?

A: Peter Dinklage narrates the documentary series.

Q: When does “How to Become a Mob Boss” premiere?

A: The series will be available for streaming on Netflix starting November 14th, 2023.

Q: What is the premise of the series?

A: “How to Become a Mob Boss” explores the rise and fall of history’s most notorious mob bosses and their tactics for success, offering a cautionary tale about the consequences of seeking power at any cost.