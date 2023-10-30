A Riveting Journey into the Heart of Darkness: Netflix’s Polish Series ‘Feedback’

A gripping tale of loss, corruption, and redemption, Netflix’s upcoming Polish drama-thriller series, ‘Feedback,’ promises to take viewers on an intense journey through the seedy underbelly of Warsaw. With its official trailer recently released, the series is set to stream globally this November, showcasing the captivating performance of Arkadiusz Jakubik as the troubled former rock star, Marcin Kania.

In this cinematic adaptation of Jakub Żulczyk’s renowned novel, Kania, an alcohol-addicted musician haunted his past demons, embarks on a quest to uncover the truth behind his son’s mysterious disappearance. As he delves deeper into the shadows of Warsaw, Kania confronts the darkest corners of the human psyche, unearthing the largest reprivatization fraud in Poland and grappling with memories of the harm inflicted upon his family.

Created and written Kacper Wysocki, known for his work on the critically acclaimed series ‘Queen’ and ‘Klangor,’ ‘Feedback’ promises an enthralling narrative that weaves together themes of crime, corruption, and personal struggle. With episodes directed Leszek Dawid, whose previous credits include ‘Pakt,’ ‘Nielegalni,’ and ‘The Woods,’ this series is poised to captivate audiences with its gripping storytelling and brilliant performances.

Netflix, in its commitment to local storytelling, continues to demonstrate its dedication to fostering artistic talent from various countries. ‘Feedback’ is part of a growing list of localized productions, providing an authentic cultural experience for audiences worldwide.

Prepare yourself for an edge-of-your-seat experience, as ‘Feedback’ brings to life the complexities of one man’s battle against his own demons and the ruthless world surrounding him. Don’t miss the opportunity to immerse yourself in this thrilling Polish series when it premieres on Netflix on November 15th, 2023.

FAQ

What is the premise of ‘Feedback’?

‘Feedback’ follows the journey of Marcin Kania, a former rock star grappling with alcohol addiction, as he searches for his missing son. The series delves into the depths of Warsaw’s dark underbelly, exposing corruption and exploring the human psyche.

Who stars in ‘Feedback’?

Arkadiusz Jakubik takes on the lead role of Marcin Kania, with Jan Hrynkiewicz also appearing in a supporting role.

Who is the creator of ‘Feedback’?

‘Feedback’ is created and written Kacper Wysocki, known for his work on esteemed series such as ‘Queen’ and ‘Klangor.’

When will ‘Feedback’ be available to stream on Netflix?

The series will premiere on Netflix worldwide on November 15th, 2023.