New Crime Series “Griselda” Explores the Power and Legacy of a Notorious Drug Kingpin

Netflix has just released the highly anticipated trailer for their upcoming crime series “Griselda”, based on the life of the notorious drug kingpin. The lead role of Griselda will be portrayed the talented Sofia Vergara, who will also serve as an executive producer for the series.

Joining Vergara in the cast are Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappan, Martín Rodríguez, Juliana Aidén Martinez, and Vanessa Ferlito. Under the direction of Andrés Baiz, known for his work on “The Hidden Face”, every episode promises to be a cinematic feast. The creators of the series, Eric Newman, Doug Miro, Ingrid Escajeda, and Carlo Bernard, have put their combined talents together to bring this gripping story to life.

In a surprising turn, popular reggaeton star and pop artist Karol G will be making her acting debut in “Griselda”. Karol G will be portraying the character of Carla, a close friend and confidant of Griselda. Carla’s arrival in Miami from Medellín, Colombia, along with other sex workers, will play a crucial role in the unfolding of the series.

Netflix has unveiled the official description of “Griselda”, which tells the story of a savvy and ambitious woman who creates one of the most profitable cartels in history. Griselda Blanco, known as “the Godmother”, effortlessly balances the dangerous worlds of business and family in 1970s-80s Miami, utilizing her deadly blend of charm and savagery.

Mark your calendars because “Griselda” is set to premiere on January 25, 2024. Fans of crime dramas and gripping storytelling can expect a thrilling and immersive experience as the series dives into the power and legacy of a notorious figure in the world of organized crime.

