Netflix’s New K-Pop Series ‘Doona!’ Set to Release on October 20

The highly anticipated K-pop series, ‘Doona!’ is generating a buzz among fans as its release date is unveiled. Starring popular K-pop star Bae Suzy, the Netflix series is scheduled to debut on October 20. Directed Lee Jung-Hyo, this South Korean coming-of-age drama revolves around a college student who falls in love with a pop idol after being forced to share the same living space.

Based on a webtoon, the script for ‘Doona!’ was penned Min Song-a. Bae Suzy, well-known for her roles in various Netflix shows like ‘Start-up’, ‘Anna’, and ‘Uncontrollably Fond’, takes on the lead role in this series. Suzy, who was previously a member of the K-pop group Miss A, embarked on a successful solo career six years ago.

In ‘Doona!’, Bae Suzy portrays a character named Doona, who is straightforward and frank on the surface but carries many emotional scars within her. Despite her sharp exterior, she has a warm and friendly nature towards others. Reflecting on her role, Suzy shared, “Doona is like a ‘dog-cat’ who likes people, although she may appear tough and unyielding.”

Fans of K-dramas and K-pop are eagerly anticipating the release of ‘Doona!’ on Netflix. With a combination of romance, coming-of-age elements, and the star power of Bae Suzy, the series is expected to captivate audiences both in South Korea and internationally.

