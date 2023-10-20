Netflix Top 10: The Fall of the House of Usher, Pact of Silence, and Lupin

Welcome to this week’s rundown of the biggest stories from Netflix’s top 10 hourly figures. From October 9th to October 15th, 2023, we’ll be looking at The Fall of the House of Usher, Pact of Silence, Nowhere, Lupin, and Reptile.

In this report, we’ll be using a metric called “Complete Viewings Equivalent” (CVE) to provide a better comparison between films and series. CVE is calculated dividing the hours viewed the runtime of the content. It’s important to note that CVE is not an audience metric but rather the minimum number of viewings if they were all complete from start to finish.

First, let’s take a look at The Fall of the House of Usher. The latest series from Mike Flanagan had a good launch, garnering 6.3 million CVEs over its first four days. While it may not have had an exceptional start, it’s worth noting that other limited series like Beef and Painkiller have performed well in the long run. So, there’s potential for The Fall of the House of Usher to follow suit in the coming weeks.

Next up, the Spanish thriller Nowhere is still going strong. It has crossed the 14-day threshold and is currently the second-best launch for a Netflix international film released since June 2021, with 62.1 million CVEs. It is on track to become one of the most-watched international films in the all-time Top 10.

Moving on to the French series Lupin, the third season is performing predictably for a con artist. After its second week, it has reached 25.9 million CVEs, and based on its trajectory compared to other successful third seasons, it is expected to hit around 35 million CVEs after its first 28 days.

The Mexican series Pact of Silence had a quiet launch, with 3.6 million CVEs over its first five days. While it may not have had a standout start, it’s important to note that this is an average launch for a Netflix Mexican series.

Lastly, the American thriller Reptile had an impressive hold in its third week, losing only 29% of its hours viewed compared to the previous week. This is notable, as most films experience a more significant drop in viewership between weeks two and three. After 14 days, Reptile has reached 46 million CVEs, a respectable number compared to other Netflix original films released in 2023.

That concludes our Netflix top 10 report for this week. Let us know in the comments what you think about these trending shows and films.

Definitions:

– CVE: Complete Viewings Equivalent, a metric used to compare the viewership of films and series.

– Top 10: The list of the most popular content on Netflix based on its hourly figures.

– Limited series: A television series with a predetermined number of episodes, often telling a complete story within that limited run.

