Netflix’s Top 10 Hourly Figures: October 1st, 2023

This week’s rundown of Netflix’s top 10 hourly figures focuses on the most-watched movies and shows for the week ending October 1st, 2023. Here are the highlights:

1. Nowhere emerges as a surprise hit, garnering attention from Netflix subscribers. This Spanish thriller, about a pregnant woman trapped at sea, set a new record as the best launch for any international film released on a Friday, with 23.8 million Complete Viewings Equivalents (CVEs). It looks poised to secure a spot in the All-time International Top 10 as it continues to gain popularity.

2. Reptile, a US movie release on Netflix, faced tough competition from Nowhere. Despite featuring stars like Benicio Del Toro and Justin Timberlake, Reptile only managed to accumulate 17.7 million CVEs in its first weekend. It ranks as the 10th best launch for a Netflix US film in 2023.

3. Forbidden Love, a Polish drama, captivated subscribers and garnered 11.9 million CVEs in its first five days. It boasts positive reviews and currently holds the title of the highest-rated International Netflix film of 2023 on IMDb. With its strong start, Forbidden Love is expected to maintain its popularity in the coming weeks.

4. Overhaul, a Brazilian action film, had a decent launch with 8.5 million CVEs in its first five days. While it may not be a standout compared to other Latin American films, it still achieved a respectable starting position.

5. Who Killed Jill Dando?, a British docu-series, reached the #2 spot in the weekly English TV chart. However, it faced a slow week for English series, and its debut week fell far behind other docu-series released on a Tuesday, accumulating only 5.5 million CVEs.

6. Castlevania: Nocturne, the animated series diving further into the Castlevania lore, had a somewhat muted launch with 2.6 million CVEs in its first four days. It trails behind other popular Netflix animated series like Sonic Prime and Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight.

7. One Piece continues to maintain a presence in the top 10 for the fifth consecutive week. This hit series, now estimated to have around 55.6 million CVEs since its debut, ranks as the 7th best launch for a new Netflix series released since June 2021. However, it will likely miss the all-time top 10, falling short 13 million CVEs compared to Queen Charlotte, the show to beat for entry into the highly coveted all-time English TV top 10.

These figures offer insight into the popularity of various movies and series on Netflix, demonstrating the diverse range of content that engages viewers around the world.

Sources:

– Netflix’s weekly top 10 stats page

– IMDb