Weekly Recap: One Piece, Love at First Sight, and More on Netflix’s Top 10

This week, we take a look at the latest updates from Netflix’s top 10 hourly figures. The highlights include the renewal of the popular series One Piece for a second season, the success of the rom-com Love at First Sight, the launch of two international prestige films, the return of Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons for a seventh season, and the hit film Once Upon a Crime.

One Piece, which has been charting for three weeks now, had a strong start with 42.7M CVEs and is among the top launches for a new US series this year. However, it was only renewed for one more season, which makes a strong second season start crucial for its future. Love at First Sight, a Christmas rom-com released in September, had a promising start with 14.1M CVEs, making it the best launch for a Netflix US rom-com this year.

The start of the prestige films season brought the release of two international films. Bille August’s Danish period film, Ehrengard, had a modest launch with 4.3M CVEs, while Pablo Larrain’s El Conde had a muted launch with 1.2M CVEs. These films, although not the most watched crowd-pleasers, serve the purpose of preserving relationships with talents and gaining recognition in the awards circuit.

The seventh season of Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons debuted with 1.8M CVEs, similar to its previous season. This docuseries continues to attract its dedicated fan base. Finally, Netflix Japan’s Once Upon a Crime has been a hit, garnering 5.4M CVEs and breaking through in Europe and Latin America.

Overall, this week’s top 10 updates showcase a mix of renewed favorites, successful launches, and the start of the prestige films season. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below.

Definitions:

– CVE: Complete Viewings Equivalent, a metric used to compare the number of viewings dividing the hours viewed the runtime of films or series.

– Rom-com: Romantic comedy.

– Prestige films: Films released during the awards season with the aim of gaining recognition in the industry.

– Docuseries: Documentary series.

