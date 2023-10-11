Netflix’s Top 10 Week Ending October 8th, 2023: Lupin, Fair Play, Ballerina, and More

This week’s round-up of the top stories from Netflix’s hourly figures drop for the week ending October 8th, 2023, is packed with exciting premieres and updates on popular shows. Let’s dive in.

Lupin Sneaks into the Top 10

The French series “Lupin” has returned for its third season and made quite an impact. The season premiere garnered 11.7 million Complete Viewings Equivalent (CVEs), which is the best launch for an international returning series released on a Thursday since June 2021. Although there are early estimates suggesting a drop in viewership compared to the previous season, we’ll have to wait and see how the series performs in the coming weeks.

Fair Play Is Doing Fairly Good

The “erotic” thriller “Fair Play” seems to be holding its own, considering its subject matter and relatively unknown leads. With 12.6 million CVEs over its first three days, it ranks among the 13 best launches of the year for a US Netflix film. Time will tell if it continues to gain traction.

Ballerina Kicks and Fights Its Way to the Top

The South Korean action film “Ballerina” had an impressive launch with 10.1 million CVEs. It is the fourth-best launch for a South Korean film released on a Friday since June 2021, and the second-best launch of the year. It seems to be resonating with audiences and surpassing previous South Korean releases.

Beckham Scores Another Goal

David Beckham, known not only for his football career but also for his endearing persona, has a docuseries that is capturing viewers’ attention. “Beckham” achieved 12.4 million CVEs, making it the fourth-best launch for a Netflix docuseries released on a Wednesday. It showcases the life of this iconic sports figure and is certainly a hit.

Sex Education Season 4 and Virgin River Season 5

As we look at the performance of some ongoing series, it’s worth noting that season 4 of “Sex Education” had an estimated 28.7 million CVEs over its first 14 days. While this is a significant number, it is less than the performance of season 3, which could potentially play a role in the decision to make season 4 the final season.

In the case of season 5 of “Virgin River,” there is a slight decline in viewership compared to previous seasons, but it remains minimal. It seems to be holding steady as a popular romantic drama series.

Nowhere Aims for the Top 10

The series “Nowhere” is making waves and has already secured a spot in Netflix’s all-time international Top 10, currently ranking 8th. It has set its sights on reaching one of the top three spots, proving its popularity. Time will tell where it ultimately lands on the list.

That wraps up this week’s rundown of Netflix’s top stories. Let us know your thoughts in the comments. For more insights and analysis from Frederic, subscribe to the Netflix & Chiffres Substack.

Definitions:

– Complete Viewings Equivalent (CVE): A metric used to compare the number of viewings of films or series dividing the hours viewed the runtime of the content.

Sources: This article is based on information from the weekly rundown of Netflix’s top 10 hourly figures drop for the week ending October 8th, 2023. No URLs provided.