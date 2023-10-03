Netflix Top 10 Most Popular Films and TV Shows in September

Netflix has released its official list of the most popular movies and TV series for the month of September 2023. Let’s take a look at the top 10 films and TV shows that captured the attention of viewers worldwide.

Top 10 Most Popular Films (English)

Red Notice – This action-packed film takes the number one spot with a total of 230.9 million views. Don’t Look Up – Coming in second place, this star-studded comedy-drama garnered 171.4 million views. The Adam Project – With 157.6 million views, this sci-fi adventure film secures the third position. Bird Box – This thrilling post-apocalyptic movie garnered 157.4 million views, landing it in the fourth spot. The Gray Man – With 139.3 million views, this action-packed thriller claims the fifth place. We Can Be Heroes – This family-friendly superhero film ranked sixth with a total of 137.3 million views. The Mother – This mystery film captivated viewers with 136.4 million views, securing the seventh position. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – With 136.3 million views, this crime-solving movie takes the eighth spot. Extraction – This adrenaline-fueled action film claimed the ninth place with 135.7 million views. Extraction 2 – Rounding up the top 10, this sequel garnered 134.9 million views.

Top 10 Most Popular TV Series (English)

Wednesday: Season 1 – This highly anticipated series stole the spotlight with a total of 252.1 million views. Stranger Things 4 – With 140.7 million views, fans eagerly returned to the Upside Down in this fourth season. DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – This true crime series captivated audiences with 115.6 million views. Bridgerton: Season 1 – This period drama enchanted viewers with 113.3 million views, securing the fourth position. The Queen’s Gambit: Limited Series – With 112.8 million views, this critically acclaimed chess drama ranks fifth. The Night Agent: Season 1 – This gripping thriller series claimed 98.2 million views, landing it in the sixth position. Stranger Things 3 – Fans of the popular series returned for the third season, generating 94.8 million views. Bridgerton: Season 2 – The second season of this beloved period drama secured 93.8 million views. The Witcher: Season 1 – This fantasy epic captivated viewers with 83 million views, claiming the ninth spot. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story – This spin-off of the popular series garnered 81.3 million views, rounding up the top 10.

These rankings provide insight into the movies and TV shows that resonated with Netflix’s global audience in September 2023. Whether viewers were seeking action, comedy, drama, or thriller, there was something for everyone to enjoy.

Sources:

– Netflix (no URL provided)