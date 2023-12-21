Netflix Brings Immersive Experience to CES 2024 with “3 Body Problem”

Netflix is set to make a big splash at CES 2024 with its first-ever booth on the main show floor. The streaming giant will be showcasing an immersive experience for its highly anticipated sci-fi drama series, “3 Body Problem,” created David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo.

Located at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s Central Hall, Booth #17048, Netflix’s exhibit space promises to transport attendees into the mysterious world of “3 Body Problem.” Using a cutting-edge headset, visitors will be able to delve into a fun and experiential adventure that showcases the series’ captivating storyline and high-stakes narrative.

In this unique experience, CES attendees will have the opportunity to watch the series trailer for the first time. As they immerse themselves in the captivating visuals and suspenseful plot, they will uncover clues about the core threat that awaits them in the “3 Body Problem” universe.

The highly-anticipated series, starring John Bradley, Jess Hong, and Sea Shimooka, is set to premiere on March 21, 2024, exclusively on Netflix. To build excitement ahead of its release, Netflix will host a press preview of the “3 Body Problem” trailer at CES. Creators Benioff, Weiss, and Woo will also be present for interviews, providing insights into the creative process and what audiences can expect from the show.

But Netflix’s presence at CES doesn’t end with the immersive booth experience. The streaming company will also have a dedicated area at Aria Resort & Casino’s C Space exhibition, where it will hold meetings with partners and clients. Additionally, Netflix will transform Easy’s Cocktail Lounge into the “Netflix Speakeasy,” offering a branded space for networking and entertainment.

Based on the best-selling book series “The Three Body Problem” Cixin Liu, the “3 Body Problem” series weaves a complex and multigenerational story that spans both time and space. With its blend of history, science fiction, and mystery, the show promises to be an epic saga that captivates audiences and stands as a testament to Netflix’s commitment to delivering captivating original content.

As Netflix continues to expand its reach and influence in the entertainment industry, its presence at CES 2024 demonstrates its dedication to creating innovative and immersive experiences that engage and excite audiences worldwide.