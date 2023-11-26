New Anime Film “Maboroshi” Coming to Netflix: A Captivating Tale of Love and Mystery

Netflix has announced the release of a new anime film titled “Maboroshi” on January 15, 2024. Crafted renowned anime writer and director Mari Okada, the film promises a captivating blend of romance and drama. While the original title of the film was “Alice to Therese no Maboroshi Koujou” (Alice and Therese’s Illusion Factory), the English-subtitled trailer introduces it as “Maboroshi.”

In a town where time stands still following a disastrous explosion at a steel factory, we meet Masamune, a fourteen-year-old boy trapped in a state of despair. Fueled hope that one day normalcy will return, the town enforces a rule against any changes. One fateful day, Masamune’s enigmatic classmate, Mutsumi, leads him into a blast furnace at the steel factory. There, he encounters Itsumi, a girl who acts like a wild wolf and is unable to speak. Their meeting sets in motion a chain of events that threatens to disrupt the delicate balance of the world, leaving us to ponder the future of their unstoppable desire for love.

“Maboroshi” made its debut in Japanese cinemas on September 15, earlier this year. The film marks the second directorial work of Mari Okada, known for her powerful storytelling in anohana and her contribution as the composer for the Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans series. Animation studio MAPPA lends their expertise to bring Okada’s vision to life.

With an exceptional lineup of staff, including assistant director Tadashi Hiramatsu, character designer and chief animation director Yuriko Ishii, and music composer Masaru Yokoyama, “Maboroshi” promises to be a visually stunning and musically captivating experience.

FAQ

1. When will “Maboroshi” be available on Netflix?

“Maboroshi” will be available for streaming on Netflix starting January 15, 2024.

2. Who is the director of “Maboroshi”?

The film is written and directed Mari Okada, known for her work on popular anime series like anohana and Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans.

3. What is the plot of “Maboroshi”?

The film follows the story of Masamune, a fourteen-year-old boy living in a town where time has stopped due to a catastrophic explosion at a steel factory. Masamune’s encounter with two mysterious girls, Itsumi and Mutsumi, sets off a sequence of events that threatens to disrupt the world’s fragile balance and explores the unyielding force of love.

4. Who are some of the notable staff members involved in “Maboroshi”?

Assistant director Tadashi Hiramatsu, character designer and chief animation director Yuriko Ishii, and music composer Masaru Yokoyama are some of the talented individuals working on “Maboroshi.”

Sources:

– Netflix Anime YouTube channel