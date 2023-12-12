Netflix Poised to Surpass Disney+ in U.S. Ad Revenue

According to a report Insider Intelligence, Netflix is projected to outpace Disney+ in the race for U.S. advertising dollars in the coming year. The study predicts that Netflix’s ad revenue will increase 50.3% to reach approximately $1 billion in 2022. On the other hand, Disney+ is expected to see a 16.1% rise in ad revenue, reaching around $912 million 2024, yet they will end this year with roughly $100 million more in ad sales than Netflix.

One of the key factors contributing to Netflix’s success is its crackdown on password-sharing, which resulted in nearly 9 million new subscribers during the September quarter. Furthermore, the introduction of a cheaper ad-supported plan in November last year, priced at approximately $7 per month, has also attracted a significant number of subscribers.

Insider Intelligence analyst Ross Benes explains that due to viewers spending more time per day on Netflix compared to other streaming services, the company is able to sell ads at a slightly higher price. This, combined with the increased demand from advertisers who have been waiting for Netflix’s ad tier for years, positions the streaming giant for significant ad revenue growth.

Disney, on the other hand, has faced challenges in its streaming endeavors, particularly due to recent box office disappointments. However, the report suggests that Disney could narrow the gap increasing the adoption of its ad-supported plan and merging Disney+ and Hulu into one app. Currently, only around 5% of Netflix’s U.S. subscribers are shown commercials, while the figure is approximately 17% for Disney+. These numbers are expected to rise to around a fifth of Disney’s subscribers next year, while Netflix will likely see a slight growth to 7.5%.

“They’re betting a lot of the future of the company on this streaming service, and advertising has always been a key part of it, so they need to get more people on the ad plan,” says Chavi Mehta, reporting for Reuters.

In summary, Netflix’s ad-supported plan and password-sharing crackdown have contributed to its projected ad revenue growth, positioning it ahead of Disney+ in the U.S. market. However, Disney’s efforts to increase the adoption of its ad-supported plan and consolidate its streaming services could help narrow the gap between the two rivals in the future.