Netflix’s Popular Series “Wednesday” Sets New Records and Expands into Gaming

Netflix has dominated the streaming market for years, with an impressive subscriber base and a vast catalog of content. While competitors have emerged, none have achieved the level of popularity and success that Netflix holds. The company has a storied history, starting as a DVD rental service before transitioning into a web-based catalog of films.

Today, Netflix is known for its streaming service, offering a wide range of award-winning and record-breaking shows. One such series is “Wednesday,” a live-action coming-of-age fantasy comedy created Al Gough and Miles Millar. Directed the iconic Tim Burton, “Wednesday” has become the most-watched series of all time on Netflix, surpassing even the popular “Stranger Things.”

The show follows the iconic character Wednesday Addams from “The Addams Family” in a whole new light. Expelled from her school, Wednesday enrolls at Nevermore Academy, a private school for monstrous outcasts, where she discovers her psychic abilities and solves a local murder mystery.

The immense success of “Wednesday” has solidified its position as a potential replacement for “Stranger Things,” as the latter series nears its conclusion. Netflix has already confirmed a second season of “Wednesday,” suggesting a continued emphasis on the show. Additionally, Netflix plans to expand upon the series developing a game based on the IP.

Last year, Netflix hinted at its venture into gaming with a billboard in Los Angeles. The co-CEO, Greg Peters, revealed that the company sees gaming as an opportunity to expand its catalog across all platforms. In the coming months, Netflix will introduce games based on hit shows like “Squid Games” and “Wednesday” for users to play on their mobile devices.

Currently, Netflix offers over 70 games on its platform, with plans to expand further the end of the year. Subscribers can play these games at no additional cost with their monthly subscription. With the success of “Wednesday” and the company’s continued investment in gaming, Netflix is poised to become a major player in the video gaming industry.

Sources: Netflix, The Wall Street Journal