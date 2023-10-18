The Iconic Egyptian Theatre to Reopen with Netflix as the New Operator

Wednesday marked the 101st anniversary of the opening of the historic Egyptian Theatre. To celebrate this milestone, Netflix and the American Cinematheque have announced their plans to reopen the theater on November 9th. The grand reopening will feature a screening of the film “The Killer” followed a Q&A session with director David Fincher.

Originally built in 1922 during the silent film era, the Egyptian Theatre is a renowned movie palace. It holds a significant place in Hollywood’s Golden Age, being the location of the first-ever Hollywood movie premiere, “Robin Hood” starring Douglas Fairbanks.

After a wait of three years, Netflix and the American Cinematheque have partnered to restore and reopen the Egyptian Theatre. This collaboration aims to transform the venue into a must-visit landmark for local film enthusiasts as well as visitors from around the world.

To mark the grand opening, Netflix will premiere a documentary short film titled “Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre,” directed Angus Wall. This documentary includes interviews with notable figures such as Guillermo Del Toro, Rian Johnson, Lynette Howell Taylor, Autumn Durald Arkapaw, and architect Peyton Hall, who spearheaded the restoration of the theater.

The upcoming programming for the Egyptian Theatre in 2023 includes several exciting events. On November 9th, Netflix and the American Cinematheque will present a special event screening of “The Killer” accompanied a Q&A session with director David Fincher. Tickets for this event will be available via an exclusive presale for newsletter subscribers and then to the general public.

From November 10th to November 21st, the theater will host the Ultra Cinematheque 70 Fest 2023, an annual festival celebrating 70mm films spanning from the Golden Age to the present day. The full lineup for this festival will be announced on October 24th, and tickets will be available on the American Cinematheque’s website.

Other notable events include the screening of Bradley Cooper’s “Maestro” in Dolby Atmos from November 22nd to December 7th. Additionally, on December 5th, there will be a special screening of Wes Anderson’s “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” along with a collection of his favorite short films from 1995 to 2021.

Tickets for Netflix events at the Egyptian Theatre will go on sale on October 25th. For updates and ticket sales information, interested individuals can sign up on the theater’s website and follow its social media channels for additional details.

Sources:

– Netflix and the American Cinematheque