Netflix Reopens Renovated Egyptian Theatre with David Fincher’s ‘The Killer’

Netflix and the American Cinematheque have announced the reopening of the iconic Egyptian Theatre on November 9th. The theater, originally built in 1922 during the silent film era, holds a significant place in Hollywood’s history as the site of the first Hollywood movie premiere. After a partnership between Netflix and the American Cinematheque to restore the theater, the long-awaited reopening is finally happening.

To celebrate the occasion, the theater will reopen with a screening of “The Killer,” directed David Fincher, followed a Q&A session with the director himself. Netflix will also premiere a documentary short titled “Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre” on the same day, featuring interviews with renowned figures in the film industry including Guillermo Del Toro, Rian Johnson, and architect Peyton Hall who played a crucial role in the theater’s restoration.

The reopening of the Egyptian Theatre marks a significant milestone for movie enthusiasts both locally and internationally. The theater’s upcoming programming for 2023 includes the Ultra Cinematheque 70 Fest, showcasing classics from the Golden Age of 70mm film format. Additionally, Bradley Cooper’s “Maestro” will be featured in Dolby Atmos, and there will be a special screening of Wes Anderson’s “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” and other short films.

Tickets for these events will go on sale starting October 25th. To stay updated on ticket sales and event information, interested individuals can sign up on the Egyptian Theatre’s website and follow their social media accounts. The reopening of the Egyptian Theatre is undoubtedly a momentous occasion for film lovers, offering a chance to experience the magic of cinema in a historic and beautifully restored venue.

Sources:

– TheWrap