Netflix and American Cinematheque Reopen Hollywood’s Iconic Egyptian Theatre

After more than three years of renovations, Netflix and the American Cinematheque are set to reopen the historic Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood next month. The theater, which was built during the silent era, has been closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic. Netflix acquired the Egyptian in May 2020 and committed to major restorations.

The Egyptian Theatre will continue to serve as the home of the American Cinematheque, with the organization programming movies independently from Friday to Sunday. Netflix will utilize the venue for screenings, premieres, and special events from Monday to Thursday, and will also make select screenings of its own movies available to the public.

The grand opening of the renovated theater will take place on November 9, featuring the release of the Netflix documentary short, “Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre.” The film, directed Angus Wall, includes interviews with notable figures such as Guillermo Del Toro and Rian Johnson, as well as the architect responsible for the restoration. A screening of David Fincher’s “The Killer” (also a Netflix production) will follow, along with a Q&A session with the filmmaker.

From November 10-21, the Egyptian Theatre will host the American Cinematheque Presents: Ultra Cinematheque 70 Fest 2023, an annual festival showcasing 70mm films from past and present. This will be followed the screening of Bradley Cooper’s “Maestro” from November 22-27. On December 5, Wes Anderson’s short film “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” will be shown alongside other one-reelers selected the filmmaker.

The sale of the Egyptian Theatre to Netflix was a lengthy process, as the American Cinematheque is a nonprofit organization that acquired the theater for $1 from the now-defunct L.A. Redevelopment Authority. It’s important to note that the deal does not involve the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica, where the American Cinematheque has a 10-year lease.

