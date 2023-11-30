Exploring the Fascinating World of Bottlenose Dolphins in the Northern Islands Reserve

The Northern Islands Reserve in the Red Sea is about to become the backdrop for an incredible documentary about the captivating life of Bottlenose dolphins in the serene town of Hurghada. With its stunning beauty and rich biodiversity, the reserve has caught the attention of renowned streaming platform Netflix, who is collaborating with a team of expert photographers and technicians to create a visually stunning film.

Over the course of 18 days, the crew will be stationed in various locations within the reserve, accompanied a highly knowledgeable international dolphin expert. This ambitious project aims to capture the essence of the dolphins’ daily lives and behaviors, providing viewers with an immersive experience into their world.

Scheduled to be released in 2024, the 75-minute documentary will be divided into four parts, showcasing the unique characteristics and intricate dynamics of these intelligent marine mammals. The team from Netflix has worked closely with the Nature Protection Sector of the Ministry of Environment, obtaining all the necessary permits and adhering to guidelines set the State Information Service and the Red Sea reserves.

Ahmed Ghallab, the Director of the Red Sea Reserves, expressed his excitement about the documentary’s potential impact on international tourism in Egypt, particularly in the field of eco-tourism. The Northern Islands Reserve is a haven for biodiversity, attracting hundreds of tourists daily. Ghallab emphasized the importance of following strict procedures when observing dolphins, including maintaining a respectful distance of 50 meters and limiting the duration of interactions to 20 minutes.

It is essential to be mindful of the sensitivity of dolphins to sound, as they are easily disturbed loud noises such as calls, horns, whistling, and clapping. By shedding light on these guidelines, the documentary aims to promote responsible dolphin tourism, ensuring the well-being of these majestic creatures and their natural habitat.

As tourists flock to Hurghada and Marsa Alam, drawn the allure of dolphin cruises, the film’s release is anticipated to further elevate the region’s profile as a top destination for eco-conscious travelers seeking to witness the mesmerizing wonders of Bottlenose dolphins in their natural environment.

—

FAQ:

Q: When will the documentary be released?



A: The 75-minute documentary film will be broadcast on Netflix in 2024 across four parts.

Q: What are the guidelines for watching dolphins?



A: When observing dolphins, it is important to maintain a distance of 50 meters and limit the duration of interactions to 20 minutes. Loud noises such as calls, horns, whistling, and clapping should be avoided as dolphins are sensitive to sound.

Q: What is the purpose of the documentary?



A: The documentary aims to provide viewers with an immersive experience into the world of Bottlenose dolphins, showcasing their daily lives and behaviors.

Q: How will the film impact tourism in Egypt?



A: The release of the film is expected to stimulate international tourism in Egypt, particularly in eco-tourism in the Red Sea region.