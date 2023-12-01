Netflix Expands Gaming Catalog with “Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy”

Netflix is making waves in the gaming industry with the announcement of its latest addition to the mobile app. Starting December 14, members will have access to “Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition” on their mobile devices. The games, including “Grand Theft Auto III,” “Vice City,” and “San Andreas,” will be available on the App Store, Google Play, and within the Netflix mobile app itself.

This move Netflix is a significant expansion of its gaming catalog, which already boasts over 80 mobile games in various genres. Unlike many other mobile games, Netflix’s collection offers subscribers a unique advantage – no ads, in-app purchases, or additional fees. Players can download the games on their phones or tablets and save their progress to their Netflix profiles, allowing for seamless gameplay across devices.

The decision to add the popular “Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy” to Netflix’s gaming repertoire comes after the bundle’s initial release in November 2021. At that time, the games were only accessible on PC, PlayStation, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Now, fans can enjoy these iconic titles wherever they go, without the need for additional hardware.

For those eagerly awaiting the chance to dive back into the world of crime and chaos, Netflix offers the option to pre-register for the games at no extra cost. This exciting development marks Netflix’s continued efforts to provide a versatile entertainment experience for its subscribers, expanding beyond traditional TV shows and movies.

FAQs

Q: Can I play “Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy” on Netflix for free?

A: Yes, Netflix members will have access to the games at no extra charge.

Q: Can I download the games and play them offline?

A: Absolutely! Netflix games can be downloaded onto your mobile devices, allowing you to play them even without an internet connection.

Q: Will there be any ads or in-app purchases in the games?

A: No, Netflix’s gaming catalog is ad-free and does not include any in-app purchases.

Q: Can I sync my gameplay progress across multiple devices?

A: Yes, your progress in “Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy” can be saved to your Netflix profile, enabling seamless gameplay across different devices.