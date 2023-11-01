Netflix Unveils New Advertising Formats for 2024, Revolutionizing the Streaming Landscape

Netflix has announced its plans to introduce groundbreaking advertising formats in 2024, revolutionizing the advertising landscape in the streaming industry. As the platform celebrates the one-year anniversary of its ad-supported tier, it aims to provide an enhanced experience for both advertisers and viewers.

Starting in the first quarter of 2024, Netflix will introduce its new binge ad format, allowing advertisers to engage with viewers as they binge-watch multiple episodes of a show in a row. After three consecutive episodes, viewers will be treated to a fourth episode free from ads, with a hero spot acknowledging the advertiser that made this commercial-free episode possible.

In addition, Netflix is launching the use of QR codes in ad creatives on its platform in the United States, starting in early 2024. This new feature will enable advertisers to engage with viewers in a more interactive and immersive way.

Sponsorship ad formats have already been launched in the United States and are set to expand globally in the coming year. These formats allow advertisers to align themselves with specific titles, memorable moments, and even live events. By associating their brands with popular Netflix shows and events, advertisers can reach a wider audience and establish a deeper connection with viewers.

Netflix is also focused on enhancing its measurement capabilities and campaign verification process. In 2024, the company plans to partner with third-party vendors internationally to provide better campaign insights and verification.

With its growing ad-supported plan membership, Netflix is determined to generate new revenue streams from its advertising business. Although it previously faced challenges in attracting large advertisers, the streaming giant has made significant progress, with its ad plan subscribers increasing nearly 70% quarter-over-quarter. Currently, there are 15 million global monthly active users in Netflix’s ad-supported tier.

As Netflix continues to innovate and shape the future of advertising on its platform, Amy Reinhard, president of Advertising at Netflix, expressed the company’s vision, stating, “We want to build something bigger and better than what exists today, enabling marketers to tap into the amazing fandom generated our must-watch shows and movies.”

With its ambitious plans and ever-growing user base, Netflix is poised to become a major player in the advertising industry, offering unparalleled opportunities for advertisers to capture the attention of millions of viewers worldwide.

