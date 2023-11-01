Netflix Unveils New Advertising Initiatives and Opportunities for Marketers in 2024

Netflix, the leading streaming platform, has announced its plans to introduce new and innovative advertising formats in 2024. Following the success of its ad-supported tier launched a year ago, Netflix is now expanding its offerings to provide enhanced opportunities for marketers to reach their target audiences.

Starting in Q1 2024, advertisers will be able to leverage Netflix’s new binge ad format. This format allows viewers to watch multiple episodes of a show in a row. After three consecutive episodes, viewers will enjoy an ad-free experience on the fourth episode, with a hero spot giving credit to the advertiser responsible for making this commercial-free episode possible.

Additionally, Netflix will be launching the ability to include QR codes in ad creatives running on the platform. This new feature will be available in the United States starting in early 2024, providing advertisers with the opportunity to engage with viewers in a more interactive and dynamic way.

Furthermore, Netflix is expanding its sponsorship ad formats globally. Current sponsorship opportunities, such as Title Sponsorships, have been successful with partners like Frito Lay’s Smartfood. In the upcoming reality series “Squid Game: The Challenge” and the final season of “The Crown,” Netflix plans to incorporate additional title sponsor partners to further generate ad revenue.

Moment Sponsorships, a new ad format that taps into cultural moments like local holidays, will be launched globally the end of this year. This feature will give advertisers the chance to align their brand with specific moments that resonate with viewers.

Netflix is also actively working on increasing measurement capabilities and campaign verification. The company plans to partner internationally with third-party vendors in 2024 to ensure accurate campaign tracking and verification.

As Netflix continues to expand its ad-supported plan membership, it aims to position itself as a leader in the streaming advertising space. The company has already seen significant growth, with the ad plan subscribers increasing nearly 70% quarter-over-quarter and accounting for approximately 30% of all new sign-ups in the 12 countries where it’s available.

While ad revenue is currently not a significant contributor to Netflix’s business, the company recognizes the long-term potential in the advertising market, which it estimates to be worth $180 billion, excluding China and Russia. Netflix is confident that its innovative advertising initiatives will pave the way for a multi-billion dollar revenue stream in the future.

