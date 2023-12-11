Netflix Announces Exclusive Tennis Event Featuring Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz

Netflix has made headlines once again with the announcement of an exclusive live tennis event featuring two tennis legends, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz. The event, titled “The Netflix Slam,” will take place on March 3 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas.

While Netflix has previously streamed a celebrity golf tournament, this marks their first venture into the world of live tennis. The company expressed their excitement in bringing this one-of-a-kind event to their global audience, allowing fans from around the world to witness the battle between these two tennis greats.

Gabe Spitzer, VP of nonfiction sports for Netflix, shared his enthusiasm, stating, “A legend like Rafa and a champion like Carlos together on the court, along with tons of other action, promises to be a live show fans won’t want to miss.” This statement hints at the possibility of additional players and matches being announced in the future, adding to the anticipation surrounding the event.

In an effort to cater to a diverse audience, the event will be streamed in both English and Spanish. This dual broadcast approach aims to ensure that fans from both language markets can enjoy the live coverage.

Despite this exciting venture into live sports, Netflix remains committed to its stance of not competing for sports rights on a large scale. The company’s finance chief, Spencer Neumann, previously highlighted the challenges of seeing a significant return on the massive investment required for live sports.

Tickets for “The Netflix Slam” will start at $88 and will be available for purchase starting Friday. Tennis fans, both in-person and those streaming from the comfort of their homes, are eagerly counting down the days until this epic match between Nadal and Alcaraz unfolds.

This highly-anticipated event not only brings together two extraordinary athletes but also raises the excitement level for the future of sports streaming on Netflix.