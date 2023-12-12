Netflix Announces Exciting Nighttime Tennis Event in Las Vegas

Netflix is preparing to make a splash in the world of live sports once again with its upcoming nighttime exhibition tennis clash. The streaming giant has announced that it will host the ‘Netflix Slam’ at the prestigious Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. The event, set to take place on March 3rd, will feature a thrilling match between 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal and defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz.

This highly-anticipated showdown will be available for Netflix’s global audience to enjoy. Tennis fans around the world will have the opportunity to witness these two tennis titans go head-to-head in what promises to be an unforgettable live event. Gabe Spitzer, the vice president of nonfiction sports at Netflix, expressed his excitement, stating that the Netflix Slam will provide fans with a unique and captivating viewing experience.

While Nadal and Alcaraz were not previously featured in Netflix’s ‘Break Point’ docuseries, this tennis exhibition presents an excellent opportunity for the streaming service to promote the next season of the popular series. Building on the success of the previous Netflix Cup, a celebrity golf tournament, the company is once again leveraging the allure of live sports to engage its audience.

Nadal shared his excitement about the event, expressing his enthusiasm for his first visit to Las Vegas and his anticipation of playing alongside fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz. Alcaraz reciprocated the sentiment, acknowledging Nadal’s status as one of the all-time greats in the sport and expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to play against him on such a grand stage.

As the date of the Netflix Slam approaches, fans eagerly await further details on the format of the event and any additional matchups that may be unveiled. With Netflix’s commitment to delivering high-quality sports content, this nighttime tennis exhibition promises to be a sensational spectacle that viewers won’t want to miss.