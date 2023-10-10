Netflix to Open Immersive Squid Game Experience in Los Angeles

Netflix is set to launch a new immersive experience in Los Angeles called Squid Game: The Trials later this year. This real-life Squid Game will challenge guests with a series of increasingly difficult tasks, allowing them to accumulate points as they progress.

The experience begins with a greeting from the iconic ‘Front Man’, followed a range of escalating challenges that require nerves of steel, cunning strategy, and a touch of luck. Only the ultimate winner will emerge victorious from this intense competition.

After completing the challenges, guests can visit the ‘Night Market’, where they can indulge in Korean and international food and beverages curated renowned chef Katianna Hong. Additionally, an exclusive store will be selling Squid Game collectibles and other merchandise for fans to take home.

Netflix has previously created brand experiences based on popular shows such as Bridgerton, Stranger Things, and Money Heist. This new immersive Squid Game experience is another addition to their growing roster of location-based entertainment.

This is not the first time Squid Game has been brought to life beyond the screen. Netflix had also partnered with Sandbox VR for a virtual reality experience based on the show. Furthermore, there are other attractions inspired Squid Game available at Immersive Gamebox venues in both the US and UK.

In addition to the Squid Game experience, Netflix is also bringing Stranger Things to life at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. The haunted house will immerse visitors in the fourth season of Stranger Things, featuring the new villain Vecna and his monstrous Mind Lair.

Squid Game: The Trials is scheduled to open on 6 December, with tickets available for purchase starting from October 11.

