The Netflix Cup: Where Formula One Meets Golf

Summary: Netflix is bringing together the worlds of Formula One and golf in a live sporting event called “The Netflix Cup.” The tournament will feature four Formula One drivers and four PGA Tour players competing in a golf tournament streamed live from Wynn Golf Club near the Las Vegas strip. The event will take place on November 14, on the eve of the first ever Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix. The format will consist of four pairs made up of a golfer and a driver competing in eight-hole matches, with the best-performing teams advancing to the final hole to compete for the trophy. The participating golfers are Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas, while the F1 drivers include Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, Alex Albon, and Pierre Gasly. This event marks Netflix’s first-ever live sports event, showcasing the popularity of their sports docuseries “Drive to Survive” and “Full Swing.”

In conjunction with the announcement of the Netflix Cup, it was revealed that several high-profile athletes, including golfer Rory McIlroy, will be investing in Alpine’s F1 team. A private investment firm called Otro Capital is making a €200 million strategic investment into the Renault Group-owned team. McIlroy expressed his excitement about partnering with Otro Capital and his admiration for the pursuit of excellence in Formula 1. Other athletes joining the investment group include NFL players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, boxer Anthony Joshua, footballers Trent-Alexander Arnold and Juan Mata, as well as Eberg Capital founder Roger Ehrenberg. Their shared goal is to contribute to the continued success of the Alpine F1 team, which is currently ranked sixth in the constructors championship.

