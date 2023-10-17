Netflix to Host its First Live Sports Event: “The Netflix Cup”

Netflix is set to venture into the world of live sports with its first-ever event, “The Netflix Cup.” The tournament will feature a match play competition between drivers from “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” and golfers from “Full Swing.” The event will take place at the Wynn Golf Club’s 18-hole golf course on the Las Vegas Strip and will be streamed live on Netflix.

The tournament will consist of four pairs, each comprising of one Formula 1 driver and one PGA Tour professional. They will compete in an eight-hole match, with the top two teams advancing to the final hole to battle for the chance to win the inaugural Netflix Cup title.

Notable participants in “The Netflix Cup” include Formula 1 drivers Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly, Lando Norris, and Carlos Sainz, as well as PGA Tour golfers Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas.

Gabe Spitzer, the Vice President of Netflix Nonfiction Sports, expressed excitement about the event and how their sports series have increased fandom for various sports leagues. Emily Prazer, Las Vegas Grand Prix’s chief commercial officer, also noted the impact of Netflix’s “Drive to Survive” series on the growth of Formula 1 in the US.

This event marks Netflix’s third livestream, following previous events such as “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” and the live “Love Is Blind” Season 4 reunion.

Norb Gambuzza, the PGA Tour Media and Gaming Senior Vice President, eagerly shared that the PGA Tour is proud to take part in this milestone for Netflix. He believes that the partnership with Netflix, Formula 1, and the Las Vegas Grand Prix will introduce new and diverse audiences to the world of golf and motorsports.

Steve Weitman, President of Wynn Las Vegas, expressed excitement about hosting “The Netflix Cup” at the prestigious Wynn Golf Club. He believes that the event will add to the course’s storied history and showcase a roster of talented individuals.

The special will be produced Excel Sports Management, BZ Entertainment, and Full Day Productions.

Sources:

– Loree Seitz (October 17, 2023). Netflix to Host First-Ever Live Sports Event: ‘The Netflix Cup’. Retrieved from [source].