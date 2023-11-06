Netflix Presents Winter Awards Season Pop-Up Events in Hollywood

Netflix is gearing up for the winter awards season hosting two exclusive pop-up events in Hollywood. The events, dubbed “The Fall Edit: An FYSee Showcase,” are a platform for Netflix’s TV contenders for prestigious awards such as the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, and WGA Awards, among others. Designed to promote their highly acclaimed programs, the events will take place at NeueHouse Hollywood on Sunday, November 12, and Sunday, November 19.

The highlight of the showcase will be the final season of the Emmy-winning drama series, “The Crown,” which will have its global premiere during the event. Alongside “The Crown,” other scripted contenders like “Beef,” “The Diplomat,” and “All the Light We Cannot See” will also be in the spotlight. Netflix will also present a selection of noteworthy documentaries such as “Beckham,” “Sly,” “Arnold,” and “Life on Our Planet.” Additionally, the streaming giant will feature unscripted series like “Squid Game: The Challenge” and the animated series “Blue Eye Samurai.”

The two Sunday events will feature discussions with producers, writers, and artisans involved in the showcased series. Audiences will get a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the creative process and have the opportunity to hear from the talented individuals shaping these remarkable shows.

While the SAG-AFTRA strike may impact the events, Netflix remains hopeful for a resolution in the coming days. The lineup for “The Fall Edit: An FYSee Showcase” is set to include a documentary showcase called “Real to Reel,” featuring directors from the acclaimed documentaries mentioned earlier. Additionally, there will be screenings of “Life On Our Planet” and “Blue Eye Samurai,” accompanied discussions with executive producers and creators. The final season of “The Crown” will also have its global premiere during the event, offering a chance for fans to engage with the showrunner and artisans behind its success.

As the award season approaches, industry professionals and fans alike eagerly anticipate these pop-up events, providing a unique opportunity to delve into the world of exceptional storytelling and honor the incredible talent behind beloved Netflix series.

