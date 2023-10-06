Netflix Plans to Raise Prices After SAG-AFTRA Strike Concludes

Netflix has announced that it will be raising its prices once the Hollywood actors strike, led SAG-AFTRA, has concluded. This comes as part of a larger trend of price increases across major streaming platforms.

Although the exact amount of the price hike has not been disclosed, Netflix shares have already risen 3% since the announcement. The increase will first be implemented in the U.S. and Canada, with the potential for expansion to other countries.

Earlier this year, Netflix made some changes to its policies. In February, the company reduced prices for subscription plans in certain countries. At the same time, they also unveiled a plan to crack down on password sharing, which was subsequently rolled out in over 100 countries in May. This password crackdown has actually resulted in a significant increase in new member sign-ups, particularly for the new ad-tier subscription level.

Last year, Netflix raised prices across all of its plans, with the Standard tier jumping to $15.49 per month and the Premium plan reaching $19.99 per month. They also introduced a $6.99 per month ad-supported plan and later discontinued their mid-tier basic ad-free plan priced at $9.99 per month.

In line with Netflix, other streaming platforms like Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN have also increased their subscription prices this year. As of October 1, Disney+ Premium (with no ads) rose to $13.99 per month, Hulu without ads increased to $17.99 per month, and ESPN+ saw a one-dollar increase to $10.99 per month.

The decision to raise prices is likely a response to the rising costs of content acquisition. As Netflix continues to invest in new and original programming, maintaining profitability is a key consideration.

