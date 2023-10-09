Netflix Ends Free Mobile Plan in Kenya

Netflix has announced that it is discontinuing its free mobile plan in Kenya. The plan, which has been in place for the past two years, allowed users to access a quarter of Netflix’s shows and movies without paying. While the company did not reveal the number of subscribers it gained through this scheme, it expressed that it had learned valuable lessons from the test.

A Netflix spokesperson stated, “We are going to continue to offer a variety of other plans.” This suggests that the company remains committed to providing different options to cater to the diverse needs of its users. However, Netflix did not comment on the availability of its new advertisement-supported plan in Kenya, which offers a monthly subscription at a price of 4.99 pounds ($6.07).

While low middle-income economies like Kenya present significant opportunities for streaming services, they also come with challenges. Industries executives have pointed out that purchasing power in these markets has been affected inflation. Despite this, Netflix has been actively investing in Africa, commissioning more original content from the region to attract new subscribers. The company has also formed partnerships with local telecom companies to simplify payment processes.

With the free mobile plan coming to an end on November 1st, Kenyan viewers will no longer have access to popular Western-produced shows like “Money Heist” and “Bridgerton,” as well as African productions like “Blood & Water.” As Netflix continues to evolve its offerings and expand its presence in Kenya and beyond, it remains committed to delivering diverse and engaging content to its subscribers.

