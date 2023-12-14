Netflix to Remove “Love Actually” from its Catalogue on Christmas Day

Netflix has announced that it will be removing the beloved romantic comedy “Love Actually” from its streaming platform on December 25th. This decision has come as a shock to fans, as the film has become a staple of holiday entertainment for many households.

Originally released in 2003, “Love Actually” tells the intertwining stories of eight different couples in London as they navigate love and relationships during the Christmas season. The star-studded cast includes Andrew Lincoln, Keira Knightley, Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, and Hugh Grant, among others.

The film has gained a loyal following over the past 20 years, with viewers across the United States embracing it as their go-to Christmas movie. It has become a tradition for families to gather on the couch each year and watch the heartwarming and sometimes hilarious tales unfold.

While Netflix’s decision to remove “Love Actually” may disappoint some, there is a silver lining. The film will still be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. So, if you’re a fan of this beloved holiday classic, you won’t have to say goodbye just yet.

“Love Actually” was written and directed Richard Curtis, known for his knack for capturing the complexities of love in a charming and relatable way. The film was acclaimed for its stellar ensemble cast and its ability to intertwine multiple storylines seamlessly.

As fans prepare to bid farewell to “Love Actually” on Netflix, they can take solace in the fact that the film’s legacy will continue on other streaming platforms. This timeless tale of love and Christmas spirit is here to stay, even if it’s not on the platform we’ve come to associate it with.