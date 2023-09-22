The After: Misan Harriman’s Debut Short to Premiere on Netflix

Photographer Misan Harriman, renowned for his portraits of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, is set to make his debut in the film industry with his short film, The After. The film will first premiere on Netflix before being screened at the prestigious London Film Festival. Starring David Oyelowo, The After tells the story of Dayo, a Londoner who grapples with reconnecting with himself and society after witnessing a devastating and random attack in the capital.

Harriman’s first venture into narrative filmmaking, The After showcases his creative vision beyond photography. The screenplay for the short was written John Julius Schwabach, based on a story Harriman himself. Si Bell BSC served as the director of photography, bringing his expertise from projects like A Very British Scandal and Peaky Blinders. The film was produced Nicky Bentham of Neon Films, along with David Oyelowo’s Yoruba Saxon Productions.

Misan Harriman’s photography has gained global recognition, with his work being featured in prominent publications such as Vanity Fair, Harper’s Bazaar, and The Telegraph. He made history as the first black person to shoot the September cover of British Vogue. Harriman’s portfolio includes portraits of notable individuals like Angelina Jolie, Jay-Z, Tom Cruise, Julia Roberts, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett, and Olivia Colman. In addition to his artistic endeavors, Harriman was appointed chair of trustees at the Southbank Centre in 2021.

Aside from David Oyelowo, The After features a talented cast, including Jessica Plummer, Sule Rimi, Ruth Sheen, Alan Williams, Izuka Hoyle, Dominique Tipper, Nikesh Patel, and Ellen Francis. The film premiered at the HollyShorts Film Festival, where it won the award for Best Live Action Short. This recognition further solidifies Misan Harriman’s promising transition into the world of filmmaking.

