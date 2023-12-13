Netflix Projected to Outperform Disney+ in U.S. Ad Revenue 2024

A recent report suggests that Netflix is set to generate more advertising revenue from United States advertisers compared to Disney+ 2024. The surge in revenue is attributed to Netflix’s higher subscription prices and its efforts to combat password sharing, which drives users towards its ad-supported membership tier. The study, conducted Insider Intelligence, forecasts that Netflix’s ad revenue will experience a substantial 50.3% increase, reaching around $1 billion in 2024.

In contrast, Disney+’s U.S. advertising revenue is projected to see a more modest growth of 16.1%, amounting to $912 million next year. The higher revenue growth for Netflix is attributed to pent-up demand for its ad-supported tier, allowing the company to sell ads at a higher price compared to other streaming platforms.

Insider Intelligence analyst Ross Benes points out that Netflix’s viewers spend more time per day with the service than with any other streaming platform, further boosting its potential for advertising revenue. Benes also suggests that Disney’s current struggles in ad revenue may be due to recent box office disappointments.

According to the report, only about 5% of Netflix’s U.S. subscribers currently encounter advertisements, while the figure is significantly higher at 17% for Disney+. However, the report indicates that this gap will narrow 2024, with an estimated 7.5% of Netflix subscribers and 20% of Disney+ subscribers being shown commercials.

Despite the variance in ad revenue projections, both Netflix and Disney have experienced positive gains in their share prices this year. Netflix shares have increased 56.2% year-to-date, while Disney shares have risen 3.4%.