Netflix Acquires Rights to Japanese Financial Drama “Trillion Game”

Netflix has acquired the rights to the Japanese financial drama series “Trillion Game” from Tokyo Broadcasting System (TBS), a leading local broadcaster. The show, which will begin airing on Netflix this Saturday, follows two young men—a computer programming expert and a charismatic entrepreneur—as they start their own company with the ambitious goal of building a trillion-dollar enterprise.

Without a business plan or capital, the protagonists must come up with innovative ways to raise money and navigate the challenges of the business world. “Trillion Game” is based on a manga originally written Inagaki Riichiro and illustrated Ikegami Ryoichi, which was serialized in Shogakukan’s Big Comic Superior magazine in 2020.

The TBS series, directed Murao Yoshiaki and written Habara Daisuke, aired as weekly episodes from July 14 to September 15. The main characters are portrayed Meguro Ren, a member of the J-pop idol group Snowman, and Sano Hayato, known for his role in the TBS and Disney+ series “Tokyo MER.” Imada Mio, who has appeared in “Tokyo Revengers” and “As Long as We Both Shall Live,” plays Kokuryu Kirika, the beautiful scion of Dragon Bank’s chief who tries to recruit the protagonists after witnessing their capabilities.

Notably, film veteran Kunimura Jun, recognized for his roles in “Kill Bill,” “Minamata,” and “Audition,” also has a key role as the head of the bank. TBS entered a program supply agreement with Netflix two years ago, and this collaboration has allowed TBS to expand its presence in global markets.

Netflix has been making a mark in the Korean TV production market and has recently found success with Japanese content, both originals and acquired shows. Its renewed dystopian thriller series, “Alice in Borderland,” has been extended beyond the source manga material.

