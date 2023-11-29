Netflix Expands Gaming Library with Remastered Grand Theft Auto Trilogy

Netflix has announced its latest venture into the gaming industry with the addition of three remastered editions of iconic titles from the Grand Theft Auto franchise. The streaming giant is set to release Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition on its mobile apps starting December 14th.

This move comes as Netflix aims to strengthen its catalog of video games and offer subscribers an even more immersive entertainment experience. The Grand Theft Auto trilogy is widely regarded as a cornerstone of the gaming world, and the remastered editions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas are expected to reignite nostalgia in fans and attract new players alike.

With over 80 mobile games currently available on its platform, Netflix continues to focus on expanding its gaming library. Subscribers can enjoy these games with no ads or additional fees, making it an enticing proposition for gaming enthusiasts.

FAQ:

Q: When will the remastered Grand Theft Auto trilogy be available on Netflix apps?

A: The remastered Grand Theft Auto trilogy will be available on Netflix apps starting December 14th.

Q: How many games does Netflix currently offer on its platform?

A: Netflix currently has over 80 mobile games available on its platform.

Q: Can subscribers enjoy these games without ads or extra fees?

A: Yes, Netflix subscribers can enjoy the mobile games without ads or additional fees.

Q: Which titles are included in the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition package?

A: The package includes updated versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

As Netflix diversifies its content offerings, it is setting the stage for increased competition in the gaming space. With its vast subscriber base, the streaming platform has the potential to become a major player in the industry. The addition of renowned gaming franchises like Grand Theft Auto further solidifies Netflix’s commitment to delivering a comprehensive entertainment experience to its users.

While the original article did not provide additional sources, it is worth noting that Grand Theft Auto is a series developed Rockstar Games, a well-established and widely recognized gaming publisher. Their involvement in remastering these beloved titles adds further credibility and excitement to Netflix’s gaming expansion.