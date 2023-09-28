Netflix Renews “Alice In Borderland” for Third Season

Netflix has officially announced the renewal of “Alice In Borderland” for a third season. The Japanese TV show, based on Haro Aso’s graphic novel and produced Robot Communications, Inc., has been a major success for the streaming platform. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it became the most-watched title ever on Netflix Japan, surpassing even the popular anime lineup.

The decision to renew the series comes as no surprise considering its popularity among viewers. However, it does raise questions as the second season seemed to wrap up most of the storylines, providing a definitive conclusion for the main characters. The inclusion of a mysterious “joker” card in the finale hinted at the possibility of further adventures, and the manga series on which the show is based has multiple sequels, providing ample source material for future seasons.

Fans of the show will be eager to see what new challenges await the protagonists, Arisu (played Kento Yamazaki) and Usagi (played Tao Tsuchiya). The series revolves around a group of people trapped in deadly and surreal murder games, forcing them to navigate a dangerous and unpredictable borderland.

As the third season of “Alice In Borderland” is confirmed, anticipation builds among viewers who can’t wait to see what thrilling and suspenseful experiences lie ahead. With its unique and captivating premise, the show continues to captivate audiences and solidify its status as a must-watch series on Netflix.

