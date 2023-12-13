New Title: Netflix Takes a Transparent Approach to Viewer Data, Gaining Trust from Creators and Audiences

In a major shift, Netflix has decided to release viewer data for 99% of its catalogue, marking a significant move towards transparency. One of the most popular shows during the first half of this year was the political thriller, The Night Agent, which garnered a total of 812 million hours of viewing worldwide. The streaming giant has faced criticism in the past for its lack of transparency in how content performs on its platform. This has been a central issue for the Hollywood strikes, which have disrupted the film and television industry.

Actors and writers have been demanding higher royalties for shows that perform well on streaming platforms, highlighting the need for more transparency. Netflix’s co-chief executive, Ted Sarandos, acknowledged that the lack of transparency has led to distrust within the creator community. However, he also explained that Netflix had initially kept its viewer data private to experiment without giving away crucial information to potential competitors.

Netflix believes that sharing this viewing information will provide creators and the industry with deeper insights into the audience’s preferences and interests. This move is seen as a significant step forward for the company and the entertainment industry as a whole. Traditionally, the Hollywood creative community has relied on viewing figures from audience data firm Nielsen for broadcast and cable television. However, Netflix’s “What We Watched” report, which ranks 18,000 titles based on hours viewed, is set to challenge this old model.

The report, covering nearly 100 billion hours of viewing time, reveals that non-English content generates about one-third of all viewing on Netflix. Furthermore, it shows that there is still a demand for older titles, in addition to the success of newer releases. Netflix emphasizes that success on the platform is not solely determined hours viewed but rather the audience’s enjoyment and the economic viability of the content.

With its 250 million subscribers globally, Netflix is undoubtedly the largest streaming service in the world. Since the beginning of 2021, the company has been releasing weekly Top 10 and Most Popular lists, revealing the most-watched movies and TV shows. In fact, more than half of the titles released this year have appeared on these lists.

This newfound transparency is not only beneficial to creators but also to Netflix itself. The release of viewer data is expected to gain the trust of the creator community and provide advertisers with the necessary information about the popularity of content. As Netflix continues to prioritize transparency, it solidifies its position as a trusted streaming platform that values both its creators and its audiences.