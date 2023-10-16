Netflix Expands Game Streaming Beta to the US

Netflix has announced that it is expanding its games streaming beta to the US. This feature allows users to play games streamed from the cloud on their TVs or computers. The beta test was initially launched in Canada and the UK in August.

Netflix has described this expansion as a “limited” beta test, suggesting that it will not be available to a large number of users at first. The two games currently available to stream are Oxenfree from Netflix’s own Night School Studio and Molehew’s Mining Adventure.

To access the service, users will need to download Netflix’s special controller app on their iPhone or Android device. The streamed games are compatible with select devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Roku devices and TVs, and more. On the web, users can play games using a mouse and keyboard.

Netflix has been steadily expanding its games library as a way to offer additional benefits to subscribers. While the majority of its games are available on mobile devices, Netflix has expressed interest in expanding beyond iOS and Android. They are reportedly planning to release games based on popular franchises like Squid Game, Wednesday, Extraction, and Black Mirror.

The company has also held discussions with Take-Two about licensing a game from the Grand Theft Auto series. Netflix’s foray into the gaming industry is part of its larger strategy to diversify its content and attract new subscribers.

