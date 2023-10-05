Exciting Stills Released for Drama “Doona!” Ahead of Premiere

Netflix has released a series of intriguing stills for the upcoming drama “Doona!” The drama is based on the webtoon “The Girl Downstairs” and follows the story of university student Won Jun and retired K-pop idol Doona, who meet at a share house.

In the new stills, viewers get a glimpse into the lives of the main leads as well as the other residents of the share house. Doona, a member of the popular idol group Dream Sweet, unexpectedly retires and hides in the share house. Initially mistaking Won Jun for a stalker, she treats him coldly. However, despite her demeanor, Won Jun continues to take care of her, sparking her curiosity and leading to their worlds intertwining.

Won Jun, on the other hand, moves into the share house to be closer to his school due to his family responsibilities. Despite his busyness, he becomes captivated Doona’s unexpected appearances and finds himself drawn to her.

The stills also introduce a diverse cast of characters who reside in the share house. When Won Jun’s high school friend and childhood nemesis visit, tensions rise between Doona and Won Jun’s relationship. Other characters, such as Goo Jeong Hoon and Seo Yoon Taek, also bring humor and laughter to the drama.

Lead actress Suzy expressed her excitement about working with young actors and looks forward to the chemistry that will be shown at the share house. Lead actor Yang Se Jong mentioned that each character brings their own unique backstory, making the drama even more enjoyable.

Director Lee Jung Hyo described “Doona!” as a compelling drama that transcends the romance genre and allows viewers to reflect on their youth. He hopes that viewers will gather with friends, watch the series, and share how their own personal love stories resonate with the drama.

“Doona!” is set to premiere on October 20th, offering viewers an engaging and entertaining story of romance, friendship, and self-discovery.

Sources:

– Source (1)