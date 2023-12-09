New Netflix Thriller Depicts Dramatic Self-Driving Tesla Pileup

A recently released Netflix movie called “Leave the World Behind” has gained attention for its intense portrayal of a pileup involving self-driving Teslas. The film takes a satirical approach towards Tesla, whose CEO Elon Musk has long promised to achieve full self-driving capabilities. The two-minute scene showcases a line of damaged white Teslas, with one prominently displaying a placard boasting its “Full Self-Driving Capability.” As the main characters investigate, another Tesla speeds towards them, leading to a dramatic pileup.

Director Sam Esmail, in a Rolling Stone interview, confirmed that he did not obtain permission from Tesla for the scene. He simply wrote it into the script, coordinated with his props team to bring real Teslas to the set, and included the scene in the final cut. To his surprise, no one from Tesla has raised any objections.

“Leave the World Behind” doesn’t just tackle Tesla; it also features renowned actors such as Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Kevin Bacon, and Mahershala Ali. The thriller offers a post-apocalyptic setting and explores themes of survival and the potential dangers of technological advancements.

While the movie takes creative liberties for storytelling purposes, it underscores the ongoing fascination and concerns surrounding self-driving technology. Tesla’s ambitious claims about achieving full autonomy have faced skepticism, with many experts cautioning that the pathway to fully self-driving vehicles is still fraught with challenges.

“Leave the World Behind” serves as a reminder that even in fictional scenarios, the potential risks and consequences of self-driving technology remain a topic of intrigue and debate.