New Beverly Hills Cop Movie Coming to Netflix: Eddie Murphy Returns as Axel Foley

In an exciting announcement, it has been confirmed that Eddie Murphy will be reprising his role as Axel Foley in a new Beverly Hills Cop movie, set to premiere on Netflix next year. The streaming platform shared a teaser image from the upcoming action-comedy titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, featuring Murphy in his character’s iconic Detroit Lions jacket. The photo shows Foley with his hands up in the air, seemingly surrounded police.

While an official release date has not been disclosed yet, it has been revealed that Murphy will once again join forces with the original Beverly Hills Cop cast members, including Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser, and Bronson Pinchot. Additionally, Kevin Bacon, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Taylour Paige are set to star in the franchise’s fourth installment.

According to reports, the plot will focus on Foley’s criminal defense attorney daughter, portrayed Taylour Paige, as she embarks on a California-based case that involves her father. Meanwhile, Foley inadvertently becomes a source of trouble for a special units officer from the Los Angeles Police Department, played Kevin Bacon.

In a recent interview, Eddie Murphy reflected on the challenges of filming Beverly Hills Cop 4 in his 60s compared to when he first played the role in his 20s. While acknowledging the physical demands of an action movie, Murphy expressed his satisfaction in overcoming the obstacles during production.

The original Beverly Hills Cop, released in 1984, follows Axel Foley, a young detective from the Detroit Police Department, as he travels to Beverly Hills to investigate his best friend’s murder. The film propelled Murphy to stardom and became the highest-grossing movie of that year in the United States.

After the success of the original, Murphy went on to star in two sequels: Beverly Hills Cop II in 1987 and Beverly Hills Cop III in 1994. Although discussions about a fourth film had been ongoing for over a decade, progress was made when producer Jerry Bruckheimer joined the project. Murphy credits Bruckheimer’s involvement and script development for finally bringing the movie together, stating his excitement for audiences to witness the outcome.

FAQ:

Q: Who is returning in the new Beverly Hills Cop movie?

A: Eddie Murphy will be returning as Axel Foley, alongside Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser, and Bronson Pinchot from the original cast.

Q: When will the new movie be released?

A: An official release date has not been announced yet, but the movie is expected to premiere on Netflix next year.

Q: What is the plot of the movie?

A: The movie will revolve around Foley’s criminal defense attorney daughter who involves him in a California-based case. This leads to conflicts with a special units officer from the LAPD.

Q: How many Beverly Hills Cop movies have been made so far?

A: Prior to the upcoming fourth installment, there have been three Beverly Hills Cop movies released: Beverly Hills Cop (1984), Beverly Hills Cop II (1987), and Beverly Hills Cop III (1994).

Q: Who joined the project to make the fourth movie possible?

A: Producer Jerry Bruckheimer’s involvement was crucial in bringing the fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie to fruition.