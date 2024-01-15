Title: Confusion Over Shared Zip Codes Causes Billing Issues for Netflix Customers

Summary: The residents of Glendale, Wisconsin, are facing billing issues with Netflix due to confusion over shared zip codes. Customers living outside of the city have reported being wrongly charged the city tax the streaming service. Glendale Mayor Bryan Kennedy discovered that he, too, was charged a higher sales tax for a city he doesn’t reside in. This problem extends beyond Netflix bills, as businesses located in shared zip codes are also facing uncertainty regarding tax charges. The mayors of surrounding cities have expressed the need for more clarity on where the city’s sales tax applies to prevent residents in shared zip codes from being incorrectly billed.

Shared Zip Codes Cause Billing Confusion for Netflix Subscribers

Glendale, Wisconsin – Netflix customers in Glendale and other cities sharing a zip code with Milwaukee are facing a perplexing issue of being incorrectly billed the new city tax. The confusion stems from the fact that the sales tax charged is based on zip codes rather than specific municipalities. Glendale Mayor Bryan Kennedy was alerted to the problem when his constituents brought it to his attention.

“Residents of Glendale are being charged the Milwaukee sales tax on their Netflix accounts, despite living in our city,” shared Mayor Kennedy. To his surprise, he also discovered that he was being charged a higher sales tax for a city he doesn’t call home. The source of the problem lies in the shared zip codes between Milwaukee and neighboring cities like Glendale.

Mayor Kennedy attempted to rectify the situation contacting Netflix and requesting a change in zip code, only to be told that it is not possible due to the shared billing zip code. This widespread confusion has started to affect other businesses as well. A Brookfield electrician working in Glendale experienced the same issue when the sales tax charged on their bill was automatically set to the Milwaukee rate.

The shared zip code problem extends beyond billing issues with Netflix and local businesses. Mayor Kennedy highlighted another example, Outpost Natural Foods, a store that straddles the boundary between Milwaukee and Glendale. Despite being in two different cities, the store added the Milwaukee sales tax to the total bill.

In response to these concerns, the mayors of surrounding cities are calling for more clarity on the application of the city’s sales tax. They plan to address this issue in an upcoming intergovernmental meeting, with the aim of resolving the problem and preventing residents in shared zip codes from being wrongly charged.

In the meantime, Glendale residents and others sharing a zip code with Milwaukee are advised to double-check their Netflix bills and ensure accurate tax charges.