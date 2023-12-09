Netflix Executives to Receive $40 Million Each in 2024

Netflix announced that its co-CEOs, Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters, are expected to receive $40 million each in compensation in 2024, maintaining the same target as the previous year. The compensation package includes a base salary of $3 million, bonuses of $6 million, restricted stock units worth $15.5 million, and performance-based restricted stock units of $15.5 million.

This decision comes after shareholders voted against the significant pay packages in June. As a result, the company’s board removed the option for executives to determine the distribution of their pay between stock and cash. The board’s compensation committee addressed concerns raised shareholders, fearing that executives might opt for complete cash payments.

Additionally, Netflix has expanded its annual bonus program to include all executives, providing an opportunity for increased participation and rewards.

The executive compensation for other key positions within Netflix has also been disclosed. Executive Chairman Reed Hastings is set to receive a total compensation of $1 million, while CFO Spencer Neumann will be awarded $15 million. Chief Legal Officer David Hyman is expected to receive $11 million.

Furthermore, Netflix has updated its executive severance plan. In the event of termination or resignation for good reason within three months before or 24 months after a change in control, executives will receive a lump sum cash payment equivalent to twice their annual base salary and target annual bonus. They will also receive a pro-rata lump sum cash bonus based on the performance under the bonus plan and financial assistance for continued health, dental, and other benefits.

These changes to Netflix’s compensation packages and severance plans aim to strike a balance between rewarding executive performance and addressing shareholder concerns. By maintaining consistency in executive compensation targets and expanding participation in bonus programs, the company aims to align incentives and drive future growth.