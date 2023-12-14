Netflix Announces Second Installment of Comedy Festival, Promises Unforgettable 11 Days of Laughter

Netflix is gearing up to bring the laughs once again with the announcement of the second installment of its Netflix is a Joke Fest. The comedy festival, which quickly became the biggest in North America upon its debut in 2022, will take place from May 2 to 12, featuring over 300 shows across more than 35 venues in Los Angeles.

Produced Netflix in partnership with Live Nation, the festival has already attracted some of the biggest names in comedy for its lineup. Comedians such as Chris Rock, Ali Wong, John Mulaney, Chelsea Handler, Jon Stewart, David Letterman, and many more will take the stage during the 11-day event.

“This is a special time for comedy, both for Netflix and for the genre as a whole,” said Robbie Praw, Netflix’s Vice President of Stand-Up and Comedy Formats. “In the 10 years that we’ve been doing stand-up, we’ve seen the art form reach new levels of success. This festival aims to capture this moment bringing together the world’s best comedians for an unforgettable 11 days.”

The festival will feature various iconic venues in Los Angeles, including the Hollywood Bowl, where big acts like Trevor Noah, Kevin Hart, Bill Burr, and Jerry Seinfeld will perform. The Hollywood Bowl will also host special events such as a ladies night featuring Taylor Tomlinson, Sarah Silverman, Nikki Glaser, and Michelle Buteau, as well as an evening called “Seth Rogen Smokes the Bowl” in support of Seth Rogen and his wife Lauren Rogen’s charity, Hilarity For Charity.

Meanwhile, The Forum will be the stage for “The Greatest Roast of All Time” (G.R.O.A.T.), centered around NFL legend Tom Brady. Comedian Jeff Ross will serve as the “Roastmaster General,” and Brady’s friends and frenemies will gather to hilariously roast him.

Netflix’s commitment to stand-up comedy is evident in its growing roster of specials, which is larger and more impressive than any of its competitors. The streaming giant has recently aired its first live streaming event with Chris Rock, attracting viewers and receiving awards nominations. Other successful Netflix comedy specials that have made it to the Top 10 include performances Mark Normand, Shane Gillis, Mike Birbiglia, Leanne Morgan, and Matt Rife, all of whom will be featured at the upcoming festival in May.

As comedy continues to evolve and reach new heights, Netflix aims to solidify its dominance in the stand-up arena, promising audiences an unforgettable 11 days filled with laughter and memorable performances from the world’s best comedians.